Man left with life-changing injuries after attack in Leamington
At around 6pm on Wednesday (June 26) two men reportedly assaulted the victim on Brunswick Street, leaving him needing hospital treatment.
Officers at Warwickshire Police believe there was another assault against the same victim, which took place on Tachbrook Road, at around 4pm on the same day (June 26).
Two suspects, men aged 40 and 43, have since been arrested on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm and they remain in custody as of this morning (Thursday June 27).
Officers are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward
Anyone who saw the incidents, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 or report information on the force’s website at: www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report
When reporting information, people should cite the crime reference number 23/26763/24.
Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by going to crimestoppers-uk.org