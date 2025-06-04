Man left with neck and back injuries after being attacked by group in Rugby town centre

By Advertiser Reporter
Published 4th Jun 2025, 16:21 BST

A man has been left with injuries after being attacked by a group in Rugby town centre.

Warwickshire Police said that between 5.30pm and 6pm on Friday May 30, around eight men assaulted a man in Market Place, causing injuries to his neck and back.

The suspects are described as being in their late 30s, and one person was said to have used a belt to hit the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or go to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ giving incident number 284 of June 2.

