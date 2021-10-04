Man left with serious injuries after he was robbed on his way to work near Warwick and Leamington

A 60-year-old man was hit on the head with a metal object and robbed while on his way to work in Warwick.

Police said the victim has suffered a serious and potentially life changing injury and they want witnesses or people with video footage to come forward.

The incident happened at about 6.45pm on Saturday (October 2) on the cycle path near to Seymour Grove.

A police spokesperson said: "A 60-year-old man was allegedly attacked by two men who hit him to the head with a metal object and stole his electric bicycle.

"The two men made off with the bicycle but officers made one arrest near to the scene.

"A 42-year-old man from Leamington Spa was later charged with robbery and possessing an offensive weapon and will appear before Magistrates today (October 4).

"Investigations are ongoing to locate the second man."

Detective Sergeant Jen Baker said: “This was a cowardly and vicious assault on a man innocently travelling to work. The victim sustained a serious and potentially life changing injury which required hospital treatment.

“Whilst one man will be appearing in court today in connection with the incident, the second offender is still outstanding. Please come forward if you have information that can assist enquiries and if you were in the vicinity around Europa Way at the time, please check door-bell and dash-cam footage.”