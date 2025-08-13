Man left with 'significant facial injuries' after assault in Rugby

A man was left with ‘significant’ facial injuries’ after he was assaulted in Rugby.

The incident happened at sometime between 11pm and midnight on Saturday July 26, where a man in his 20s was assaulted at Newbold Rugby Club in Meadow Road.

Warwickshire Police said he had a glass thrown at him on the ramp outside the club, causing significant facial injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male, aged around 15-17 years old, with brown hair. He was reported to be wearing a black tracksuit.

Officers are appealing for witnesses.

Warwickshire Police said an investigation is ongoing – but as yet, no arrests have been made.

Officers issued an appeal for witnesses to the incident on August 13.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information, they should call 101 quoting incident number 4 of July 27.

Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/