Man remanded in custody after drugs with a street value of £229,000 were found near Lutterworth

A man has been remanded in custody after drugs with a street value of £229,000 were found on a road in a village near Lutterworth.

A man has been remanded in custody after drugs with a street value of £229,000 were found on a road in a village near Lutterworth.

Stavros Tsigkos, 29, of Christopher Road, Woodhouse, Leeds, appeared at Leicester magistrates’ court on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was charged with two counts of possession of cannabis with intent to supply and remanded in custody to appear at Leicester Crown Court next month.

Tsigkos was charged after a pile of cannabis plants were found discarded on Lutterworth Road, Walcote, on July 27 this year.