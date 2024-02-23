Register
Man reportedly stabbed in Lutterworth town centre - police are searching for victim and attackers

A man called police after seeing the attack in broad daylight
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 17:39 GMT
A man was reportedly stabbed in Lutterworth town centre this afternoon (Friday).

Officers are now searching for the victim and the people who allegedly carried out the attack.

Leicestershire Police were called just after 2pm following reports someone had been stabbed in the Church Street area.

Officers are now searching for the victim and the people who allegedly carried out the attack.

Ambulance and firefighters were also called to the scene.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “Police received a call at 2.06pm today (Friday February 23) to report a suspected stabbing in Lutterworth.

“The caller reported seeing three men running along Church Street, one of which is believed to have sustained a stab wound.

“Officers attended the location, and the suspected victim has not been located.

“Enquiries are continuing into the report and no arrests have been made.”

If you have any information, you can call police on 101 or pass on information by visiting https://www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/