Man restrained by quick-thinking member of the public after boy, 11, assaulted in Exhall

A quick-thinking member of the public restrained a man after an assault in Exhall this morning (Thursday).

Police have arrested a man in his 20s after this morning’s incident in the Rectory Drive area at 8.26am.

An 11-year-old boy was targeted during the random attack.

Officers promptly arrested the suspect on suspicion of assault and he remains in custody.

Insp Andi Gibbons said: “Residents will understandably be upset by this incident – which reportedly involved a man assaulting random passersby.

“Thankfully the suspect only caused minor injuries and he was restrained by a quick-thinking member of the public.

“Though he remains in custody – we’ll have extra officers out in the area today. Please do chat with them if you have any concerns.”