Man restrained by quick-thinking member of the public after boy, 11, assaulted in Exhall
Police have arrested a man in his 20s after this morning’s incident in the Rectory Drive area at 8.26am.
An 11-year-old boy was targeted during the random attack.
Officers promptly arrested the suspect on suspicion of assault and he remains in custody.
Insp Andi Gibbons said: “Residents will understandably be upset by this incident – which reportedly involved a man assaulting random passersby.
“Thankfully the suspect only caused minor injuries and he was restrained by a quick-thinking member of the public.
“Though he remains in custody – we’ll have extra officers out in the area today. Please do chat with them if you have any concerns.”