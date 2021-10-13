Man scratched cars in a Warwick health centre car park when staff refused to see him due to his aggressive behaviour

A man who scratched cars in a Warwick health centre car park after staff refused to see him due to his aggressive behaviour has been jailed.

A 49-year-old man has been jailed for criminal damage, possession of a bladed item and harassment.

Richard Penny, 49, of no fixed abode, appeared before Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday October 7, where he pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal damage, one count of possession of a bladed item and two counts of using abusive words to cause harassment.

Richard Penny

He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison.

In total, he vandalised seven cars in a car park at a health centre in Portobello Way, Warwick on October 5.

Penny, who had previously been banned from the medical centre, was told by staff they couldn't see him at that time he became aggressive and volatile.

Following this he went around the car park scratching seven cars with a pair of scissors.

When in custody Penny was abusive towards an officer and refused to be interviewed.

PC Stephanie Cook from the Prisoner Processing Team said: “The quick actions of officers led to Penny being promptly identified as the suspect and detained by officers.