Man set to face fraud trial after Rugby man in his 80s was allegedly charged £34,800 for new roof

A man accused of being a rogue trader is set to face a crown court trial.

David Sweeny is charged with one count of fraud by false representation after a man in Rugby was charged £34,800 for roof repairs that allegedly did not need to be done.

Neighbours alerted the police after they discovered what had happened to the man who was in his 80s. It’s alleged he handed over thousands as a deposit before the defendant returned on several occasions when more cash was handed over.

Sweeny was bailed and will stand trial at Warwick Crown Court later this year.

The offence is said to have happened in the Overslade area of the town between April and May 2021.