Police arrested him yesterday (Wednesday) and, after an interview, gave him a police caution.

Leamington Police said: "Officers from Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team have arrested a man on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon after he was seen acting erratically on Parade in Leamington Spa.

"When officers searched the male he was found to be in possession of a hammer.

