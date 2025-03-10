Man stabbed near Stratford railway station – emergency services are at the scene
A young man has been stabbed in the centre of Stratford today (Monday).
Emergency services are currently at the scene near Stratford railway station following the serious assault earlier this afternoon.
In the last few minutes, Warwickshire Police said: "At around 3.15pm, a man in his 20s received a suspected stab wound to his thigh. He has been taken to hospital, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.
"The victim and the suspect are believed to be known to each other, and a number of enquiries are currently ongoing.
"Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 219 of 10 March."