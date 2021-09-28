A man stopped by police investigating a disturbance outside a Leamington nightclub has been charged with drink driving.

He was one of four people from Leamington - and one of 11 people across the county - stopped by police over the weekend for drink driving.

In another incident, a man was charged after collision in Portland Street, Leamington.

Here is the police report on all the drink driving incidents they were called to this weekend:

- A 29-year-old man from Leamington was arrested and charged with drink driving after officers investigating a report of a disturbance outside a Leamington nightclub stopped a vehicle in The Parade, Leamington in the early hours of Friday morning. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on 15 October.

- A 60-year-old man from Leamington was arrested following a collision in Portland Street, Leamington on Saturday evening. He was later charged with failing to provide specimen, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, driving without a licence and driving without insurance. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on 22 October.

- Officers arrested a 38-year-old man from Leamington after responding to a report of a man drink driving on Saturday evening. The officers stopped his car in Fallow Hill, Leamington and the man was later charged with drink driving. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on 29 October.

- A 67-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of drink driving at Warwick Hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning after officers suspected he had driven there under the influence of alcohol. He remains in custody.

- A 58-year-old woman from Daventry was arrested and charged with drink driving after officers spotted a car being driven erratically while they were on patrol on the A425 in Ufton.

- A 42-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested and charged with drink driving after officers reported seeing a car being driven erratically on the A46 near Stoneleigh on Friday night. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on 22 October.

- Officers responding to a report of a disturbance in Parkfield Road, Coleshill arrested a 36-year-old man from Water Orton on suspicion of drink driving, assault and criminal damage. He was later bailed while enquiries continue.

- A 27-year-old man from Nuneaton was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of cocaine following a two vehicle collision on the A46 near Leek Wootton on Saturday afternoon. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

- A 39-year-old man from Nuneaton was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and assaulting a police officer after officers stopped a car in Tomkinson Road, Nuneaton on Saturday night. Following the stop, the car collided with the police car as the officer was getting out the vehicle. The officer suffered injuries to his arm and leg. The suspect has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

- A 26-year-old man from Wilnecote, Staffordshire was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs after officers came across a vehicle parked across two lanes in Regen Street, Nuneaton in the early hours of Saturday morning.