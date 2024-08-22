Man suffers facial injuries after having glass smashed into his face in Rugby bar
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A man suffered facial injuries after having glass smashed into his face in a Rugby bar.
The attack happened at around 11.30pm on Saturday July 6 - police have already gathered witnesses and CCTV footage but want to speak to anyone else who might have information.
Officers have not named the bar where the attack happened - only saying that it is a bar in Sheep Street.
Anyone with information is asked to get in touch via 101 or www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ citing crime reference 23/28439/24.