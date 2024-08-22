Man suffers facial injuries after having glass smashed into his face in Rugby bar

A man suffered facial injuries after having glass smashed into his face in a Rugby bar.

The attack happened at around 11.30pm on Saturday July 6 - police have already gathered witnesses and CCTV footage but want to speak to anyone else who might have information.

Officers have not named the bar where the attack happened - only saying that it is a bar in Sheep Street.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch via 101 or www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ citing crime reference 23/28439/24.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 – or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/