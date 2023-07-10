Register
Man suffers facial injuries after violent assault at Wellesbourne Market

Warwickshire Police are appealing for people who were there and might have seen something to come forward.
By The Newsroom
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:49 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:57 BST

A man suffered facial injuries after a violent assault at Wellesbourne Market.

Warwickshire Police are appealing for people who were there and might have seen something to come forward.

The incident happened at around 1.20pm on Saturday July 8.

Warwickshire Police are appealing for people who saw something to come forward.
Warwickshire Police are appealing for people who saw something to come forward.
Police said the incident involved two men, one of whom is reported to have suffered a face injury.

Any witnesses or anyone with information can go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting incident 179 of 8 July 2023.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.