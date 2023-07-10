Man suffers facial injuries after violent assault at Wellesbourne Market

Warwickshire Police are appealing for people who were there and might have seen something to come forward.

A man suffered facial injuries after a violent assault at Wellesbourne Market.

The incident happened at around 1.20pm on Saturday July 8.

Police said the incident involved two men, one of whom is reported to have suffered a face injury.

Any witnesses or anyone with information can go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting incident 179 of 8 July 2023.