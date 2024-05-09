Man suffers head injuries after dispute in Aldi supermarket car park in Lutterworth
During the altercation, one of the men fell backwards and hit his head on the ground.
The man, in his fifties, was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.
Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.
The dispute took place between 8.30am and 9.30am on Wednesday May 1 between two drivers in the car park of the supermarket in Rugby Road.
Detective Constable Katie Burn said: “It is important we look to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident so I would like to speak to anyone who saw the events leading up to it or incident itself.
“If you have any information, including any dash cam footage, and haven’t as yet spoken to police, please get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 24*253069. Alternatively visit https://orlo.uk/Fepfp