Man suffers life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run outside Wellesbourne pub
A man has sustained life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run in Wellesbourne.
The man, who is in his 20s, was reportedly hit by a white VW Golf outside of the pub on Ettington Road at around 9.30pm yesterday (Saturday December 15), which then left the area.
He sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital for treatment at this time.
Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to come forward by calling 101 or going to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ and citing incident 319 of December 14.
Anyone who sees a white Volkswagen Golf with registration BT13 ENR, should call 999 as soon as possible.
Information can also be give anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.