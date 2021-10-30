Man suffers serious leg injury during armed fight near Southam

A man has suffered a serious leg injury during an armed fight near Southam today (Saturday).

At about 11.20am, officers responded to a report of the men, who were armed with weapons, threatening and assaulting each other outside Dallas Burston Polo Club on the A425.

One of the men suffered a serious leg injury and was taken to hospital.

Another man was taken to hospital with minor cuts.

Three men has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police believe there were quite a lot of people in the area at the time of the incident and they may have information or dash cam footage that is vital to the investigation.