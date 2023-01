A man suspected of stabbing someone on the arm and chest has been arrested near Rugby.

The suspect was wanted by Staffordshire Police on suspicion of a serious assault - and Warwickshire Police intercepted his Ford Mondeo Estate on the M6 southbound between junctions one and two.

"We arrested the driver from the vehicle and detained him in police custody," said Warwickshire Police's OPU Unit.

"The driver was handed over to Staffordshire Police to be interviewed in relation to the offence. The vehicle was recovered from the scene."