Man taken to hospital after allegedly being attacked by boy with blade in Rugby
A man has been taken to hospital after allegedly being attacked by a boy with a blade in Rugby.
Warwickshire Police said a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The incident happened in Ploughman Street, Rugby this afternoon (Monday).
Warwickshire Police said: "A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital with an injury to his arm.
"Any witnesses or anyone with information that could help our investigation can go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101.”