Man taken to hospital after allegedly being attacked by boy with blade in Rugby

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Nov 2024, 17:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been taken to hospital after allegedly being attacked by a boy with a blade in Rugby.

Warwickshire Police said a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The incident happened in Ploughman Street, Rugby this afternoon (Monday).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Warwickshire Police said: "A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital with an injury to his arm.

Warwickshire Police said a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.Warwickshire Police said a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Warwickshire Police said a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

"Any witnesses or anyone with information that could help our investigation can go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101.”

"Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote incident 205 of 18 November 2024."

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice