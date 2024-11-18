Man taken to hospital after allegedly being attacked by boy with blade in Rugby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been taken to hospital after allegedly being attacked by a boy with a blade in Rugby.

Warwickshire Police said a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The incident happened in Ploughman Street, Rugby this afternoon (Monday).

Warwickshire Police said: "A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital with an injury to his arm.

"Any witnesses or anyone with information that could help our investigation can go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101.”

"Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote incident 205 of 18 November 2024."