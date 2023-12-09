Man taken to hospital after assault outside pub on Leamington’s Parade
A man was taken to hospital after being assaulted outside a pub in Leamington last night (Friday December 8).
Police received reports of an altercation outside a pub on the Parade at around 9:30pm.
Warwickshire Police said: "One male was reportedly involved in a physical altercation outside of the pub. He was then allegedly assaulted by two other males, leading to an injury which required hospital treatment.
"If you have seen or heard anything related to this event, or if you have any CCTV or dashcam footage that could help our investigation, please get in contact with us citing incident 409 of 8 December."
- Online at warwickshire.police.uk/report
- By calling 101
- Anonymously through independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
The officer in charge is DC 2483 Turner.