Man taken to hospital after assault outside pub on Leamington’s Parade

The attack happened last night (Friday)
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Dec 2023, 17:16 GMT
Updated 9th Dec 2023, 17:16 GMT
A man was taken to hospital after being assaulted outside a pub in Leamington last night (Friday December 8).

Police received reports of an altercation outside a pub on the Parade at around 9:30pm.

Warwickshire Police said: "One male was reportedly involved in a physical altercation outside of the pub. He was then allegedly assaulted by two other males, leading to an injury which required hospital treatment.

"If you have seen or heard anything related to this event, or if you have any CCTV or dashcam footage that could help our investigation, please get in contact with us citing incident 409 of 8 December."

The officer in charge is DC 2483 Turner.