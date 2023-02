It happened last night (February 17)

A man has been take to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Kenilworth.

At around 7.50pm last night (Friday February 17), a silver Ford Mondeo car was in collision with a pedestrian on the A452.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pedestrian, a man in his early 20s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Kenilworth. Photo by WMAS