Police officers are appealing for information after a man was threatened at knifepoint in Rugby.

Warwickshire Police said at around 7.45pm last Saturday (August 16), a man in his 30s was threatened by a man with a knife near The Spinney park in Trussell Way in Cawston.

The suspect has been described as black, of a slim build, around 6ft 6inches, and aged between 35 to 45.

He was thought to be wearing baggy blue jeans, a long white top, a blue jacket, and a face mask.

There were no reported injuries.

Officers believe this incident is linked to a previous incident the night before in the same location.

Warwickshire Police said Safer Neighbourhood Team officers will be conducting reassurance patrols in the area and if anyone has any concerns they should speak with them.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has any dashcam footage in this area, they should call 101 quoting incident number 434 of August 16.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/