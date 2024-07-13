Man wanted by police in connection with Warwick burglary and assault

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a burglary and assault in Warwick.

Officers are looking for 30-year-old Niall Murray after today’s incident (Saturday, July 13).

They believe he will be in the Warwick or Coventry area.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 999 straight away, citing reference 23/29162/24.

Niall Murray.Niall Murray.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101 or visit http://www.warwickshire.police.uk/.../how-to-report-a-crime/

Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org or calling 0800 555 111.

