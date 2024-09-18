Man wanted in relation to alleged sexual assault in Nuneaton

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Sep 2024, 12:57 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2024, 13:04 BST
This man is wanted in relation to an alleged sexual assault in Nuneaton.

Independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information leading to the location of Jayaram Rajasekar.

Crimestoppers is not the police, but an independent charity that guarantees everyone who contacts them stays completely anonymous.

The reward is for information given exclusively to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest of Rajasekar.

Jayaram Rajasekar.

A spokesman said: “You must ask for a reward code when you initially contact the charity either via their website or when you call 0800 555 111.

Crimestoppers is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week via their website (www.Crimestoppers-uk.org) or by phoning the charity’s UK-based Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.”

Anyone who sees Rajasekar should not approach him and should contact 999 immediately or contact Crimestoppers to stay anonymous or to be eligible for the reward. Telephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Call 999 immediately if you see him.

The investigating officer is DC 2455 Cairns.