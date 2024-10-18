Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who was found carrying a kitchen knife down his trousers on a Warwick street has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On October 14, following a tip-off from a member of the public, Odin Young was found by officers in Castle Street carrying a knife in the front of his trousers.

He was arrested, charged and sent to prison within two days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Odin Young, 27 of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison and ordered to pay a surcharge of £154 for possessing a knife in a public place.

Odin Young. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

The sentencing took place at Coventry Magistrates Court on October 16.

Investigating officer PC Alice Thomas said: “We got the warning that Young was carrying a weapon in public, and we acted on it swiftly before he could do anyone any serious harm.

“We’re happy with the swift and effective outcome of this case, and hope that Young will spend the next 18 weeks contemplating the changes he needs to make to his life.”

If anyone is worried about someone carrying a knife, they should make a report directly to the police by calling 101 or in an emergency call 999.

Information can also be submitted to Warwickshire Police via its website at: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/

Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.