Man who carried kitchen knife down his trousers in Warwick street has been jailed
On October 14, following a tip-off from a member of the public, Odin Young was found by officers in Castle Street carrying a knife in the front of his trousers.
He was arrested, charged and sent to prison within two days.
Odin Young, 27 of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison and ordered to pay a surcharge of £154 for possessing a knife in a public place.
The sentencing took place at Coventry Magistrates Court on October 16.
Investigating officer PC Alice Thomas said: “We got the warning that Young was carrying a weapon in public, and we acted on it swiftly before he could do anyone any serious harm.
“We’re happy with the swift and effective outcome of this case, and hope that Young will spend the next 18 weeks contemplating the changes he needs to make to his life.”