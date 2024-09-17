Man who hid in a wall during cannabis factory raid near Leamington now jailed
On the morning of Tuesday, July 23, detectives raided a warehouse in Harbury’s Churchlands estate.
Inside they said they discovered a cannabis factory, complete with living quarters, a kitchen and a bathroom.
The detectives said that spread over two floors, there were around 3,577 cannabis plants – which they said had an estimated street value of between £1million and £2millon.
It was hours later, as detectives combed through the unit, that they discovered 46-year-old Emri Bushi hiding in a cavity between two walls.
He was arrested and then later charged with abstracting electricity and production of cannabis.
And then last Wednesday (September 11) at Warwick Crown Court, Emri Bushi was sentenced to two years and three months in prison.
Detective Constable Pitt said: “Most of the cannabis produced in this country is now done so by violent, dangerous criminal gangs who terrorise communities and rely on drugs income to keep their violence going.
“We welcome this sentence and we’re pleased to have been able to seize such a substantial amount of drugs.
“Our message to the criminals trying to set up shop in Warwickshire is simple – we’ll be seeing you, sooner or later.”
Anyone with any information about a potential crime can report it to Warwickshire Police via its website at: www.warwickshire.police.uk/report
Information can also be submitted anonymously at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111,