Man who tried to flee when he was caught dealing drugs in Leamington has now been jailed

A man who attempted to run away from officers when he was caught dealing drugs in Leamington has been jailed.

Adam Dodd, 24, of Cross Road in Albrighton, Wolverhampton, tried to flee when officers spotted him exchanging items with a known drug user in Sydenham.

But he was promptly caught and stopped so he could be searched.

During the search, other officers gained entry to a nearby flat that Dodd had been seen leaving.

Inside they found significant amounts of class A drugs together with cash, mobile phones and a bank card connected with Dodd.

Dodd gave no comment in his police interview, but the evidence gathered by officers was sufficient to see him charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

And on Wednesday November 27, at Warwick Crown Court, he was sentenced to 28 months in prison.

Detective Constable Kyle Feeley, who led the investigation, said: “Dodd had come to Warwickshire and was using a vulnerable person’s flat as a base to deal toxic, illegal substances because he thought it would make him some cash.

“He now has plenty of time in prison to reflect on why he believed he had the right to take part in a criminal trade that destroys communities and claims the lives of vulnerable people across the country.”

Anyone who is concerned about drug dealing in their area can report it to Warwickshire Police by calling 101.

Information can also be reported to Warwickshire Police via the force’s website at: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/