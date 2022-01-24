Man with links to Atherstone and Nuneaton wanted by police

Police are appealing for help to locate Mark Brookes, 48, who is thought to have links to Nuneaton and Atherstone.
A spokesman said: "We would like to speak to him in connection with an assault, as he may have information which could assist with enquiries.
"Mark is around 5'8" and of a proportionate build. If anyone has seen Mark or knows of his whereabouts, please do not approach him but call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident reference 251 of January 19."
Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org