Man with links to Rugby is wanted on suspicion of kidnapping and assault

This man with links to Rugby is wanted on suspicion of kidnapping, assault, criminal damage, and threatening a person with a blade.

Police are warning people not to approach Carl Israel, 40.

Israel is described as 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, dark skin, and short hair.

