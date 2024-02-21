Man with links to Rugby is wanted on suspicion of kidnapping and assault
“If you see Carl Israel, do not approach him, and call 999”
This man with links to Rugby is wanted on suspicion of kidnapping, assault, criminal damage, and threatening a person with a blade.
Police are warning people not to approach Carl Israel, 40.
Israel is described as 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, dark skin, and short hair.
If you see Carl Israel, do not approach him. Call 999 as soon as possible or online at warwickshire.police.uk/report by phone on 101 or anonymously on 0800 555 111.