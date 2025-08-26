Man with links to south Warwickshire is wanted in connection with rape of teenage girl in Banbury
James Doran from Kidlington is wanted by Thames Valley Police in connection with the rape of a teenage girl.
The rape is believed to have taken place in Banbury on Monday, August 11.
Doran is known to frequent both the north Oxfordshire and south Warwickshire areas and has links to Hillingdon in London and Leicestershire.
The 23-year-old is described as white, with short ginger/brown hair and a ginger/brown beard, and missing his right eye.
Detective Inspector Becky Sargeant, said: “Anyone with information about his current whereabouts should call 999. It is important that if you see him, please do not approach him, and instead call 999.”
Anyone with information about James Doran should call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43250409668.
To make a report anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.