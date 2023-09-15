'Mary Poppins' flies in to stop suspect after dramatic police chase in Rugby town centre

She used her umbrella to stop the suspect

It sounds like a scene from film - brave woman with an umbrella steps in to stop suspect after a police chase in Rugby town centre.

But this wasn't a new follow-up to the Mary Poppins movie, it was a bizarre incident that Rugby Police said they have never seen before.

The drama started at around 2.30pm on the afternoon of Thursday September 14, when Rugby BID’s CCTV team spotted a man in the town centre who officers wished to speak with in connection with obscene graffiti.

Police want to thank the brave woman

The BID team guided the PCs to the exact location via radio, but when the man was detained he ran off at great speed.

Two officers and a Rugby BID ranger gave chase, but police said that the man was particularly quick.

The chase rounded onto the footpath on Regent Street but the male reached a chokepoint between a van making a delivery and the florist.

Running at near full pace, he then attempted to squeeze through the gap - but a woman stepped in the way and, with the assistance of her umbrella, blocked his exit.

Undeterred by the suspect’s efforts to negotiate around her, she then took hold of him and a brought his escape to a swift conclusion.

This gave officers and the town ranger chance to catch up and the male was promptly arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

Rugby Inspector Sally Bunyard-Spiers said: “Since the first days of modern policing in the 1800s there is a proud tradition of ordinary citizens stepping up to lend a hand to Bobbies.

“We have a great community in Rugby and this continues to happen.

“But I have to say, in 28 years of policing, I have never known something quite like this happen.

“We could well believe Mary Poppins flew in to lend a hand – but of course the reality is that a member of public has done something very brave.

“We would now very much like to find out who this supercalifragilisticexpialidocious woman is so we can personally thank her.”

“I’d also like to find out what brand that umbrella was, because by all accounts it was very well put together.

“We’re not going to give a description as we’re quite sure this woman and her friends/family will know what she did yesterday.”

“Are you this woman, or do you know who she is? Please get in touch with us by emailing [email protected] "