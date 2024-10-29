Masked man threatens Leamington shop worker with weapon during terrifying robbery

A masked man who was also armed threatened a member of staff at a shop in Leamington during a robbery.

Warwickshire Police were contacted at 6pm yesterday evening (Monday October 28) about the incident, which happened at a shop in Rugby Road in Leamington.

A man wearing a balaclava entered the store with a weapon and threatened a member of shop staff before leaving with cash taken from the till.

If anyone witnessed the incident taking place, even if they already spoke to police officers yesterday evening, or have information that could help with the investigation, they should contact Warwickshire Police citing Incident 269 of October 28.

Police. are appealing for witnesses.

The investigating officer for the incident is DC 2700 Sparkes.

Information can be reported online using the force’s website by going to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Warwickshire Police can also be contacted by calling 101.

Information can also be reported anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online via: www.crimestoppers-uk.org