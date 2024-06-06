Masked man with knife threatens Leamington shop staff before making off with cash and cigarettes
At around 2.30pm on June 3, a man entered a convenience shop on Stanley Court in Leamington and threatened a member of staff.
The man was described as a white male wearing a black coat with hood up and a black balaclava, blue gloves, and carrying a blue bag for life.
Warwickshire Police said the man reportedly lifted his shirt to reveal a bladed weapon and instructed the staff member to put “everything” into his bag.
After allegedly loading the bag with money and cigarettes, the suspect then reportedly exited the store and cycled away.
Any witnesses and anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage are being urged to get in touch.
Information can be given citing incident 181 of June 3 at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report and by calling 101.
The investigating officer is DC 2307 Halford.