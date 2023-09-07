Masked men on motorbikes chase people in North Warwickshire with machetes during terrifying broad daylight attacks

A police helicoper was used to try to catch them – but they got away

A police helicopter was used to chase masked men on motorbikes who were chasing people in Warwickshire while allegedly carrying machetes.

But they managed to escape the area before police could catch them.

The men were described as being in black balaclavas, and riding a number of motorbikes and a quadbike through Bedworth, New Arley, and Nuneaton at about 2pm yesyerday (September 6).

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: "There have been several recent incidents reported involving balaclava-clad males on motorbikes committing thefts and robberies around Bedworth.

"These incidents have been on the rise across the region, with the offenders believed to be crossing over county borders.

"The Nuneaton and Bedworth Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) are taking the issue very seriously and are putting into place a plan of action to find, identify, and put a stop to the thieves."

Inspector Kris Shore said “We are working proactively with our operational policing units, road policing, and our other colleagues and partners to combat this spate of criminality.

“Be assured that we are devoting resources to this issue and are taking serious co-ordinated action against these bike thieves.

“A balaclava is not enough to keep you hidden from us.”

If you have any information that could assist police, contact:

- Online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report

- By phone on 101

- Through anonymous charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111