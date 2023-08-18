Masked robbers punch man and steal his bag during ambush street attack in Warwick

A man was punched and then had his bag stolen during a robbery in Warwick.

The incident happened at around 4am on Wednesday (August 16), when a man got out of an old-style Ford Focus in Larkin Road, punched a man and stole his bag.

The suspect is described as wearing dark clothing including dark gloves and balaclava. The suspect got back into the car, which had three other men in it, and sped off in the direction of Coventry Road.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information that may assist with the investigation to come forward.

Residents with CCTV or drivers with dash cam footage from the area are also asked to check for any footage that could help.

Anyone with information should contact Warwickshire Police at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting incident 43 of August 16.