Masked robbers threaten to stab man after breaking into his car in Kenilworth

Masked robbers threatened to stab a man after he caught them red-handed outside his house in Kenilworth.

The resident woke to the sound of his car windows being smashed as the offenders tried to steal items from his Toyota Hilux in Essex Close at about 1am on Friday August 23.

He ran out of his house and saw four masked men trying to steal a hedge trimmer and saw - but when he got closer, the gang threatened the man with a crowbar and then threatened to stab him.

Anyone with information can call Warwickshire Police on 101 - crime reference 23/36074/24.