Massive fire at new Greggs store in Exhall is being treated as arson

A massive fire at the new Greggs store in Exhall is being treated as arson.

Emergency crews were called to the blaze in Longford Road at 8.20pm on Friday (March 21).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said nobody is thought to have been inside the premises at the time of the fire.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “We are treating a fire at an industrial estate in Exhall as arson.

Fire fighters tackle the blaze at Greggs in Exhall. Picture: Camiltan Thavarasa

"At this time, we don’t believe anyone was in the building at the time, but a full search will be carried out to confirm this once the scene is safe.

“Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries can go to www.warwickshire.poilice.uk/report or call 101 quoting incident 339 of 21 March 2025. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”