Meet the two Bernie McDonaghs who targeted Warwickshire homes in burglary spree

Two men both named Bernie McDonagh are now behind bars after a string of criminal offences in Warwickshire.

Bernie McDonagh, 56, of Heather Close in Romford (referred to below as Romford McDonagh) was sentenced to four years, nine months, and two weeks in prison as well as a requirement to pay a victim’s surcharge of £228.

Romford McDonagh is also disqualified from holding a driving license for 270 days.

This was for three counts of burglary, one count of attempt burglary, one count of going equipped for burglary, driving without insurance, and driving while disqualified.

Bernie McDonagh (Coventry) and Bernie McDonagh (Romford).

Bernie McDonagh, 35, of Villiers Street, Coventry (referred to as Coventry McDonagh) was sentenced to two years in prison as well as a requirement to pay a victim’s surcharge of £187.

This was for two counts of burglary, one count of attempt burglary, and one count of going equipped for burglary.

Both men were sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on 17 September.

On 1 August, both McDonaghs attempted to break into a property on Birchwood Road in Binley Woods, Coventry, but only succeeded in damaging the lock and door frame.

They were both seen to drive up in a black Lexus and reverse on to the drive at the time when the damage was caused.

On 6 August, the McDonaghs broke into a property on Coventry Road in Bulkington through the rear door.

A 55-inch television, six watches, and a necklace were taken from the property, total value of around £3,100.

Again, both were seen on camera arriving in a black Lexus, and later loading the television into their vehicle.

On 10 August on Main Street in Willey, the McDonaghs were witnessed breaking into a property and spending five minutes inside before leaving in a black Lexus.

This was also captured on CCTV footage.

An untidy search had been conducted inside the property, leading to the theft of a jewellery box with jewellery and a yellow floral pillowcase.

In addition to the above, on 22 November 2023, Romford McDonagh broke into a property on Bridge Avenue in Upminster, Essex, through the back door.

An untidy search was conducted, and cash of various currencies was taken from the property, in addition to two valuable watches. The total value of property and cash was around £5,500.

DNA from the hammer used to break the glass on the rear door was analysed and traced back to Romford McDonagh.

DI Alan Hands of the Serious Organised and Acquisitive Crime Team said “The McDonaghs were of the opinion that they could go from house to house across the country and take what they liked, when they liked, without any repercussions.

“They used the same car each time and were caught on CCTV repeatedly, indicating that they took very little care in trying to remain unseen.

“It has been a pleasure for us to bring this little piece of reality to them through this prison sentence, and to give the victims of these burglaries the reassurance that they have been suitably punished for their crimes.”