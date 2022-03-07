Members of the public help catch drivers on their phones near Warwick

This driver was spotted on a mobile phone driving at speed near J13 on the M40 southbound on 3 July 2021. Police reviewed the footage and sent a Notice of Intended Prosecution to the company the van belongs to. The company failed to identify the driver and were taken to court. They were fined £660 plus £100 costs.

Members of the public have helped Warwickshire Police catch drivers on their mobile phones while driving near Warwick.

Officers are always on the look out for drivers using mobile phones – during 2021, 348 drivers received fixed penalty notices for driving whilst using a mobile phone in Warwickshire.

Many incidents were reported to Warwickshire Police by members of the public via Op Snap using dashcam footage or mobile footage.

This driver was filmed by a passenger in a car who was concerned about his manner of driving on the A46 towards Warwick on July 14 2021. Police reviewed the footage and he was summonsed to court where he was fined £280 plus £110 costs and his licence was endorsed with five points.

During the week of February 21 to 27, officers also issued 16 Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) to drivers for using a handheld mobile phone while driving and two TOR’s for driving while not being in proper control of their vehicle.

A further driver was given advice by an officer regarding their use of a mobile phone while driving.

These incidents included:

~ patrols in a marked vehicle issued a TOR to a male driver on the M40 who was seen holding a mobile phone in his hand reading from the screen whilst driving.

~ a male driver on the A46 received a TOR for not being in proper control of his vehicle as he was using his mobile to link to the vehicle’s Sat Nav.

~ in Kenilworth Road, Leamington the female driver of a VW Tiguan received a TOR for using a mobile phone in her right hand while driving.

~ a TOR was issued to a male driver in a works van on the A46 for holding his mobile phone in his right hand.

Drivers using a mobile phone whilst driving could face six points and a £200 fine. If drivers are caught twice for using a mobile phone they could accumulate 12 points which would mean they would lose your licence.

Members of the public can report and submit digital footage showing potential moving traffic offences such as using a mobile phone while driving to Warwickshire Police.