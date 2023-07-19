Police received a report that two men had been caught on CCTV exposing themselves in Bridge Street.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure following an incident in Stratford.

Police received a report that the men, , aged 31 and 38, had been caught on CCTV exposing themselves in Bridge Street.

The incident happened at around 5.35pm yesterday (Tuesday 18 July).

Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police.

The men have been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure.

The 31-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of theft after a toy was stolen from a shop in Rother Street.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward and report online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report quoting the incident number 288 of 18 July 2023.

