This Mercedes was seized on the A446 in Coleshill. Photo: Warwickshire Police

The Operational Policing Unit stopped the Mercedes on the A446 in Coleshill. The driver had no insurance, only held a provisional licence – and was reported for the offences.

Elsewhere in the county they stopped a Vauxhall Zafira on Junction 2 of the M6. The driver had no insurance and attempted to give false details. Police established his real details and reported him for the offences.

A further incident occurred in Kenilworth. A police spokesman said: “The red Seat Ibiza caught our attention as he drove onto the petrol forecourt. The driver got out and was then stood using his mobile phone whilst fuelling his car at the petrol pumps. We advised the driver about the dangers of using his phone near the pumps.