Witnesses are wanted following a vicious robbery in Bedworth.

At around 8.30pm on Tuesday, April 26, police were called following a report that a 14-year-old boy had been assaulted on Croft Pool.

The suspects threatened the victim with a bladed object, before hitting him with a metal bar causing facial injuries and stealing his bag. His attackers then ran off.

The victim required hospital treatment, and was then discharged.A police spokesman said: “It’s reported racist language was used. The victim and the suspects are believed to be known to each other.”

DS Paul Sartoris added: ”We’re appealing to anyone who may have seen or heard the incident to please come forward.

“Please call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 308 of 26 April 2022.”

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.