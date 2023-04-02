A post about the incident at Cubbington CofE Primary School has been put up on the village’s Facebook page and police are investigating.

Mindless vandals have broken a window and splashed paint on a listed building at a village school near Leamington.

A post about the incident at Cubbington CofE Primary School on Friday night (March 31) has been put up on the village’s Facebook page and police are investigating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Headteacher Juliet Jones said: “Sadly our lovely school was targeted and subjected to a significant amount of mindless damage last night.

A photo of the vandalism at Cubbington CofE Primary School. Taken from the Cubbington Village Facebook page.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped and offered help with the clean up at school today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We have managed to jet wash the playground where the water based paint was thrown and this looks much better. The window in the Old School has been boarded up inside and out.

"The broken glass in the Music room has been cleared and we have tried our best to clean the carpet where the open paint tin landed.

" The paint that was thrown on the Old School walls and windows will be trickier to sort out as it is masonry paint and the building and stonework is listed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A photo of the vandalism at Cubbington CofE Primary School. Taken from the Cubbington Village Facebook page.

"It has also got into the drains so this may be problematic.”

Warwickshire Police have been informed of the incident and are investigating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mrs Jones said: “The police have pictures and they will start a campaign on their social media to see if we can get any information on who did it.

" I’m sure that whoever it was will have green, brown, yellow or blue paint on their clothes, shoes and bikes.

A photo of the vandalism at Cubbington CofE Primary School. Taken from the Cubbington Village Facebook page.

“I am very grateful to the wonderful community around us in Cubbington and beyond.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Thankfully the children did not have to see the hideous vandalism first hand and hopefully we now have time to make further improvements before they come back after their holiday.”

Call Warwickshire Police on 101.