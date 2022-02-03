Mistreated dogs and cockerels seized by police and RSPCA in Nuneaton raid

A number of dogs were seized due to the very poor conditions they were being kept in and officers found a number of cockerels and other birds being kept in substandard conditions. There was also some etching on the caravan (centre) which police are keen to find out more about.

A joint raid by the RSPCA and Warwickshire Rural Crime Team on a site in Nuneaton found that a tip-off about animal welfare there was justified.

A number of dogs were seized due to the very poor conditions they were being kept in and officers found a number of cockerels and other birds being kept in substandard conditions.

Those birds were also seized to be assessed and treated by a vet.

A police spokesman said: "Spotting irregularities in security tags on plant vehicles, trailers, horse boxes, VIN plates and of course CRIS etched numbers on caravans, is a particular skill that rural crime officers become well versed in.

"Two caravans also at the location caught our eye. We’ll let our viewers have a look at the below etching and decide what the letter should read."

The two were seized and identified as being stolen from other force areas.