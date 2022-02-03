Mistreated dogs and cockerels seized by police and RSPCA in Nuneaton raid

A joint raid by the RSPCA and Warwickshire Rural Crime Team on a site in Nuneaton found that a tip-off about animal welfare there was justified.
A number of dogs were seized due to the very poor conditions they were being kept in and officers found a number of cockerels and other birds being kept in substandard conditions.
Those birds were also seized to be assessed and treated by a vet.
A police spokesman said: "Spotting irregularities in security tags on plant vehicles, trailers, horse boxes, VIN plates and of course CRIS etched numbers on caravans, is a particular skill that rural crime officers become well versed in.
"Two caravans also at the location caught our eye. We’ll let our viewers have a look at the below etching and decide what the letter should read."
The two were seized and identified as being stolen from other force areas.
The spokesman added: "We work with other agencies and partners regularly where information is shared and skills exchanged and learnt. This proved correct again for the RSPCA and ourselves on this visit. Further investigations will now commence for offences identified."