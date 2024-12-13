More arrests as suspected drink drivers cause crashes in the Leamington area

A drink driver nearly caused serious injuries to herself and others after crashing near Stoneleigh.

Twenty-one year old Catherine Adkin from Horsham crashed her car into the back of another vehicle on the A46 northbound.

The collision happened during the evening rush hour on November 20 and she was taken to hospital to be checked over due to her injuries. In court she was banned from driving for 14 months, and fined £200 for drink driving. She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £80 victim surcharge.

In two separate cases, two more people were arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Police have increased their patrols as more drink drivers take their chances on the road.

Brian Payne from Leamington was spotted by police 'committing a moving traffic offence' and was stopped on Shipston Road, Newbold on Stour in the early hours of Thursday December 7. Warwickshire Police later charged the 47-year-old with drink driving and he is due to appear at Leamington Magistrates Court on January 3.

In another incident, police were called to a collision where 44-year-old Arpit Vohra from Harrow had crashed his car, leaving the road and overturning in the early hours of December 7 on Oakley Wood Road, Leamington. Officers believe he was the only person involved and when they arrived he failed a roadside breath test. He was later charged with driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and is due to answer the charge at Leamington Magistrates Court on January 10.

Inspector Si Paull said “We are increasing our patrols to catch drink and drug drivers and put them before the courts because drinking or taking drugs and driving significantly increases your risk of being involved in a serious collision.

“A collision does not just affect the driver, it affects passengers too and puts every road user at risk. The consequences for families can be devastating and this behaviour will not be tolerated.”