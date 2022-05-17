More than 10 Knives surrendered to police in Rugby within hours of week-long campaign starting

Photo credit: Rugby Police, Facebook.

The week-long Operation Sceptre began yesterday, May 16, and will see Warwickshire Police intensify their work to get knives off the streets of the county – reducing the number of people involved in knife crime.

And in Rugby, PCSO David Banks of Rugby’s Rural South Safer Neighbourhood Team had already had 11 knives surrendered to him by late morning.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Superintendent Lee Kemp, communities and response, said: “Operation Sceptre, is a national campaign which takes place twice a year, supporting the work Warwickshire Police carry out all year round to ensure residents are safe from knife crime in their community.

“We will be undertaking a range of activities in conjunction with partners, including targeted operations, community engagement, the provision of an anonymous knife disposal facility and education to reassure young people they are safer not carrying knives, and to walk away from harm.

“Everyone has their part to play in tackling knife crime. Retailers and couriers can make a big difference. We will be visiting businesses locally to talk about their responsibilities under the new laws to ensure bladed items are not sold or delivered to anyone under the age of 18.

“I would like to thank the public for their support and encourage people to continue to provide us with any information that assists the work that Warwickshire Police and partners undertake in tackling knife violence in our communities.”

Police said officers will be engaging with the community and running educational initiatives throughout the week.

There will also be targeted operations – including knife sweeps in the county’s greenspaces, targeted stop and searches and test purchases.

Efforts will also be made to remind businesses of their legal duty to make sure knives are not sold or delivered to people under the age of 18.

The campaign coincides with the implementation of changes to the Offensive Weapons act 2019, which have not long been implemented.