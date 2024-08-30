More than 100 sheep and lambs stolen from fields in south Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 100 sheep and lambs have been stolen from fields in south Warwickshire over the last two months.

Twenty-two lambs at around six months old were reported being stolen from fields between Loxley and Wellesbourne between July 12 and July 25.

Then 88 ewes and lambs were taken from fields near Kenilworth between August 9 and August 21.

Officers said the sheep may have gone missing over the course of several days or at the same time.

Officers from the Rural Crime Team are working with partner organisations to investigate the missing sheep, with concerns that they may have been taken and slaughtered illegally.

Warwickshire Police also said it was aware of reports of sheep going missing from neighbouring force areas.

If people saw anyone acting suspiciously in these areas on these dates, particularly with vehicles, or if have any information that could help with the investigation, they should contact Warwickshire Police citing incident 93 of 28 August 28 online at: www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or by calling 101.

Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.