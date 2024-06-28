More than 20,000 illegal cigarettes seized by police after raid on Leamington shop
Officers from Leamington Spa Safer Neighbourhood Team conducted a joint operation with Warwickshire Trading Standards at Clemens Mini Market on Wednesday, over concerns about products for sale there.
A police spokesperson said: "Inside a large stash of illegal cigarettes, vapes and rolling tobacco was found concealed within the premises. Further illegal products were also found in a vehicle parked nearby.
"In total over 20,000 cigarettes were seized, 7.15kg of tobacco and 73 vapes were seized. The value of these products had they been legal is approximately £20,475.
"Leamington SNT will continue to work with Trading Standards targeting the sale of these illegal and dangerous products and will take as many out of the hands of those profiting from their sale."
Anyone with information can call Warwickshire Police on 101 or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.