Motorists caught on camera driving carelessly on Rugby roads

Three motorists have caught on camera driving carelessly on Rugby roads - and one has been banned from driving for two years.

They are among five Warwickshire drivers who have recently been convicted in relation to careless driving, as part of Warwickshire Police’s Op Snap, which allows people to submit videos or dash cam evidence of dangerous driving.

Many more drivers who were also caught on camera have opted to pay fines or attend retraining courses.

A 25 year old man from Rugby pleaded guilty to careless driving of his Yamaha motorcycle in Addison Road, Rugby, when he was caught on dashcam pulling wheelies.

Among the more serious cases was a 32-year-old man from Rugby who was disqualified from driving for two years for failing to identify the driver in relation to a careless driving offence caught on dashcam.

The footage shows a car spinning out of control as the driver tried to turn right at the Lawford Road major junction on July 31.

He was also fined £660 with £90 costs and £66 victim surcharge.

In a separate incident, a 37-year-old man from Rugby pleaded guilty to failing to identify the driver in relation to an incident caught on dashcam on May 31 2021 on the A428 in Houlton/Crick in Rugby.

The dashcam footage showed the driver overtaking a cyclist and motorcyclist contravening solid white lines at speed.

The man was fined £440, received six points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay costs of £85, and victim surcharge of £44.

The third person, a 25-year-old man from Rugby, pleaded guilty to careless driving of his Yamaha motorcycle in Addison Road, Rugby on September 24 2021 when he was caught on dashcam pulling wheelies.

Taking his guilty plea into consideration, Warwickshire Magistrates Court sentenced the motorcyclist to six points on his driving licence, £90 fine and £110 costs with an additional £34 victim surcharge.

All three drivers have not been named by Warwickshire Police.

PC Ken Bratley, Op Snap Coordinator said “Op Snap is really popular as more and more people have dashcams in their vehicles or wear a headcam when they are cycling, motorcycling or riding a horse.

"Even pedestrians can submit moving footage from a mobile phone if it is safe to record it. This has seen the number of submissions we receive increase by 40 per cent over the last six months.

“We are working hard with Warwickshire Road Safety Partners to do everything we can to reduce serious and fatal collisions and are delighted the public wants to get involved by using Op Snap to make our roads safer for everyone."

"We will continue to use Op Snap alongside traditional enforcement methods to help educate those drivers with poor attitude or decision making skills that it’s not ok to drive carelessly or dangerously and put yourself and others in danger of death or serious injury.“

When Warwickshire Police receive Op Snap footage, it is reviewed by a police officer to determine whether a moving traffic offence has been committed.

Where there is evidence of a driving offence, a Notice of Intended Prosecution is served, with options including an offer to attend a What’s Driving Us retraining course, a fixed penalty fine and points, or electing to have the matter heard at court. These options aren’t open to everyone. The most serious offences go straight to court.