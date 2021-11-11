MP says DJs and clubbers in Leamington have been contacting him about date-rape drug attacks as he launches women’s safety survey

MP Matt Western has launched a women’s safety survey and called on greater action against male violence by regional authorities.

The Warwick and Leamington MP is calling on women and vulnerable people in Warwickshire to respond to the questionnaire on his website.

He says the results will allow the region’s authorities to gauge the public’s perceptions of where problems lie and enable him to mount a campaign based on the responses.

It will also give women and vulnerable people - including members of the LGBT+ community - a chance to share their experiences of male violence in a safe space much like anti-rape forum Everyone’s Invited, he added.

DJs and concerned clubbers have recently written to Mr Western calling for increased security at nightlife venues in Leamington after a spate of date-rape drug attacks – including via suspected injections.

He points out that Warwickshire has the lowest rate of rape conviction in England and Wales, according to Criminal Prosecution Service figures.

And Warwickshire Police this year cut a team of specially trained Domestic Abuse Support Officers – while it abolished its serious sexual offences investigation unit in 2013.

And unlike surrounding regions, Warwickshire County Council switches off streetlights at night, he added.

Mr Western says any campaign could focus on one or a few of these issues.

He also says it could focus on educating girls and boys in schools about conduct, consent, and male violence – and rooting out early signs of misogyny.

He said: “It is increasingly apparent to all – and should have been a long time ago – that male violence towards women and vulnerable people is endemic across the UK.

“The tragic cases of Sarah Everard, Sabina Nessa, Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman reminded us all of the threats that women can face in the street.

“But women also face violence at home with figures revealing the Government’s failure to prosecute for domestic abuse and rape.

“And recent homophobic assaults in nearby Birmingham show it is not just women who are vulnerable to male violence – with trans people one of the most susceptible demographics.

“However it is deeply shocking that a woman is killed by a man every three days in the UK, statistics show.

“Enough is enough.

“I want to generate enough data to build a credible campaign based on your preferences.

“Whether it is calling for much-needed education in schools, reinstating Warwickshire Police’s domestic abuse officers or switching streetlights back on at night.”